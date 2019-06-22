Services Silva Funeral Home Inc 80 Broadway Taunton , MA 02780 (508) 822-0081 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway Taunton , MA View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway Taunton , MA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Ann's Church Charles J. "Chuck" Antonuccio

Notice Condolences Flowers Charles J. "Chuck" Antonuccio, 80, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the husband of Janice (Craddy) Antonuccio, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage. Born in Boston and lovingly nicknamed "Boopy" by his family, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (LaMacchia) Antonuccio. A Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, he went on to have a long career as an IT Serviceman at both IBM and Kodak. Chuck was very active in his community, former president of the Air force Association of Taunton, former member of the building committee in Mansfield, Exalted Ruler of Mansfield Elks (1992) and ran a bible study for many years in Foxboro. He was the kind of person that would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone that needed it, friends and strangers alike. A devoted Patriots fan, he also enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, survivors include his children, Linda Pacheco and her husband Bill of Raynham and Leann Moore of Weymouth; step children, Dave Gervais and wife Tonia Wilkinson, from Salisbury, England, and Joanne Gervais Ainsworth from California; siblings, Joseph Antonuccio of Billerica, John "Tootsie" Antonuccio of Cambridge, Gerry "Pigeon" Antonuccio of Maryland, Paul Antonuccio of Quincy, Joannie Antonuccio of Quincy and Francis "GooGoo" Antonuccio of Quincy; grandchildren, Billy, Erika, Olivia and Samantha Pacheco of Raynham, Sylvie, Matty, Jude and Izzy from England, and Violet, Nick and Ruby from California; and several nieces and nephews from Hanover. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 8:45am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow in St. Ann's Church at 10:00am. Interment in Cedar Knoll Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday from 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be greatly appreciated. For expressions of sympathy or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices