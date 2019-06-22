Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:45 AM
Silva Funeral Home
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church

Charles J. "Chuck" Antonuccio

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles J. "Chuck" Antonuccio Notice
Charles J. "Chuck" Antonuccio, 80, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the husband of Janice (Craddy) Antonuccio, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage. Born in Boston and lovingly nicknamed "Boopy" by his family, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (LaMacchia) Antonuccio. A Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, he went on to have a long career as an IT Serviceman at both IBM and Kodak. Chuck was very active in his community, former president of the Air force Association of Taunton, former member of the building committee in Mansfield, Exalted Ruler of Mansfield Elks (1992) and ran a bible study for many years in Foxboro. He was the kind of person that would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone that needed it, friends and strangers alike. A devoted Patriots fan, he also enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, survivors include his children, Linda Pacheco and her husband Bill of Raynham and Leann Moore of Weymouth; step children, Dave Gervais and wife Tonia Wilkinson, from Salisbury, England, and Joanne Gervais Ainsworth from California; siblings, Joseph Antonuccio of Billerica, John "Tootsie" Antonuccio of Cambridge, Gerry "Pigeon" Antonuccio of Maryland, Paul Antonuccio of Quincy, Joannie Antonuccio of Quincy and Francis "GooGoo" Antonuccio of Quincy; grandchildren, Billy, Erika, Olivia and Samantha Pacheco of Raynham, Sylvie, Matty, Jude and Izzy from England, and Violet, Nick and Ruby from California; and several nieces and nephews from Hanover. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 8:45am from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow in St. Ann's Church at 10:00am. Interment in Cedar Knoll Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday from 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be greatly appreciated. For expressions of sympathy or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now