1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Charles J. Carpinella, Jr., age 74, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. He was the beloved husband of Donna E. (Murray) Carpinella, to whom he was wed on October 12, 1968.







Born in Boston, MA on August 11, 1944, he was a loving son of the late Dr. Charles J. Carpinella, Sr. and Edith (Gregor) Carpinella.







Charlie grew up in Brockton, Roslindale and Hyde Park. He was a graduate of Boston Latin High School and attended Boston University.







Prior to retiring, Mr. Carpinella was a self-employed gas station owner for thirty years. Throughout his career, he proudly operated multiple stations which originated in the Town of Plainville.







A resident of Norton for the past fifty years, he was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton and a former member of the Attleboro Lodge of Elks. He was an avid New England sports fan and along with his wife, were ardent New England Patriot fans and long-time season ticket holders. His other hobbies included a love for cars and trips to area casinos.







In addition to his wife, he was the dear brother-in-law of Carole Walsh of Dennisport and George Murray and his wife Judie of Hyde park. He was the loving uncle of John Walsh and his family of Thompson, CT and is also survived by many other cherished nieces and nephews.







Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.







His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 26th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury.







In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, 4612 South 25th St., Omaha, NE 68107.







