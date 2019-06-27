Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Charles James Barton

1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Charles James Barton, age 84, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Janet (Burgess) Barton and son of the late Charles L. and Bertha (Bowman) Barton.



Charles was born in LuVerne, IA on 22 December 1934 and was raised in Stockton, CA. He was a graduate of Stockton College, Class of 1952, and later earned his BA and MA at UC Berkeley. He and his wife Janet were married in North Easton on June 2, 1962. In 1974 they moved with their five children from California to North Easton, MA. He has been a resident of Foxborough since 1977.



Charles enlisted in the US Army in 1956. He attended Army Language School at Monterey and specialized in foreign languages. In 1979 he joined the US Naval Reserve where he worked in the Security Group. CTI1 Barton earned his Chief's hat in 1983. Chuck served his country during five decades, specializing in six languages: Spanish, English, Italian, Russian, German and Serbo-Croatian. At age 58 he was recalled to active duty. He trained at that time for submarine duty, qualified and served aboard the USS Miami, USS Albany and the Dutch submarine, HMS Zwaardvis. CTIC Barton retired from the US Naval Reserve in 1994.



Known as Chuck on the East coast and Jim on the West coast, he was always easygoing and happy. He developed the program and taught as a Professor of English as a Second Language for Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester for 29 years, retiring in 2003.



Charles was an active member of the Sons of Union Veterans Camp 26 in Taunton and the Foxborough V.F.W. Post 2626. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.



He was the beloved father of Mark E. Barton and his wife Ellen Lorrey of Winchendon, Elizabeth B. Griffin and her husband Patrick of Charlestown, RI, Francesca E. Sullivan and her husband Colin of Norton, Stacy L. Barton and James L. Barton both of Foxborough. Loving grandfather of Holly Barton, Tabitha Barton, Ryan Barton, LT Michael Griffin (USAF), John Griffin, Danielle Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Cassidy Barton and Shane Barton. Great grandfather of Starr and Olivia Barton. Loving brother of Frances (Enni) Griswell, Eugene Barton, and the late Richard Barton.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a memorial service at 4:30pm on Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Chateau Restaurant, 48 Bay Road, Norton, MA, with a reception to follow. To leave online condolences please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Community VNA Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703 or online at www.communityvna.com Published in Sun Chronicle on June 27, 2019