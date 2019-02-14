Services St Mary's of Clinton Heights 163 Columbia Tpke Rensselaer, NY 12144 Memorial Mass Church of St. Mary in Rensselaer Charles Robert "Chuck" Morrill

Chuck, 81, passed away on January 20, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with COPD. At the time of his death he was residing with his wife Beth in Clayton, North Carolina.

Chuck was born in 1937 in Albany, NY to Raymond and Dorothea (Miller) Morrill. He is survived by his wife, Beth (Charbonneau, nee Nicoll), sister Carol Mannella (Peter), daughters Jean Morrill, Patricia Elethorp (Andy), and Renee (Charlie Woodard) Charbonneau; sons Michael (Julie, deceased) Morrill, Robert (Kris) Morrill, Brian (Jamie) Morrill, and David (Kim) Charbonneau; …. and many loved and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary (Bayly) Morrill, his brother Raymond Morrill Jr. and sister-in-law Constance Morrill.

He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy (High School), Siena College (BA in English), and Rhode Island University (MBA). The majority of his career was in Health Care Human Resources... as Benefits Manager at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, RI; as Personnel Director at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, MA; as VP of Personnel and Labor Relations at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA; and AVP of Human Resources at Arnot Ogden Medical in Elmira, NY.

Chuck grew up in Rensselaer, NY; moved in the early 1960s to North Attleboro MA; to Osterville (Cape Cod) MA in 1985; to Elmira NY in 1991. In 2003, he and Beth retired back to Osterville, MA. And in 2015 they decided they'd had enough of the snow and cold and moved to Clayton, NC.

Chuck was an avid foodie and fan of the Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18 at the Church of St. Mary in Rensselaer. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019