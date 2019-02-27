Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Charles Urban "Chuck" Denham, III

1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Charles "Chuck" Urban Denham III, 78







Charles "Chuck" Urban Denham III, 78, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, MA. He was the beloved husband of Constance A. (Gaudreau) Denham, to whom he was married on May 20, 1967.



Born on January 14, 1941 in Attleboro, where he was a lifelong resident, Chuck graduated from Attleboro High School, Class of 1960. He worked as a factory Foreman for The Hilsinger Company in Plainville, MA for thirty years.



An avid sports fan, he played baseball, basketball, golf, bowling, and ran track in his younger years. He was a passionate cribbage player and member of the American Cribbage Congress. He always treasured spending time with his family, and in his later years making trips to Cape Cod to play pool at the Fournier's.



In addition to his wife, Constance, he leaves his loving children: Christine L. Cardoso and her husband, Frank M. Cardoso, of Cumberland, RI; Corey M. Denham and his wife, Christine M. (Kennedy) Denham, of Moorpark, CA; and Chad M. Denham and his wife, Junko (Aso) Denham, of Portland, OR. He was the adoring grandfather of Jessica L. Cardoso, Shane N. Cardoso, Chloe M. Denham, Brooke T. Denham, Kai A. Denham, Ken A. Denham, Sophie M. Denham, and Shanah K. Denham. He was the proud great-grandfather of Isla Rose Hodkinson. Chuck was the dear brother of Lois E. Fournier and her husband, Gerard "Gerry" R. Fournier, of Centerville, MA; and leaves his nephew, Brett R. Fournier, many cousins, and many dear friends.



Services will be held and announced at a later date and time in Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Chuck to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices