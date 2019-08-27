|
Charles Warren Sarakin Charlie
November 14, 1921 - August 20, 2019
Age 97
Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Viola (Smith) of Weedville, PA. His parents John of Kalivia Greece, and Lillian Matilda (Wilfert) who resided in Plainville, MA. Also by his four younger siblings; George Wilfert of Plainville, Pauline Ruth of Conway, NH, Lillian Lelia of Chatham, NH, and Thomas Julian of Plainville, MA.
Charlie was a minister, elder, and former circuit overseer with the Jehovahs Witnesses. He dedicated his life to preaching from a young age. He was drafted at 18, and instead of going to war, he went to prison as a conscientious objector. Charlie traveled extensively preaching about gods word in the Bible.
Charlie and Ginny settled in Plainville, MA after retiring from his work as an overseer. He had been a Plainville resident, for over 30 years. They were faithful attendants of the Mansfield, MA Kingdom Hall for many years until Charlies health
necessitated a move to Florida. While in Florida he attended the Englewood East and Lemon Bay congregation, where he continued in his ministry.
Charlie passed peacefully at the home of his niece, in Port Charlotte, FL.
The family would like to thank all of his friends for their letters, calls, and texts, he loved every communication he received.
Thank you to Baycare Health Services, and Tidewell Hospice Services, for their compassionate and kind care, as Charlie faced his difficult health changes.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Charlie asked that donations be sent to The Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses 6 School St, Mansfield, Ma 02048 or Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of NY, inc, 900 Red Mills Rd, Wallkill, NY 12589
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019