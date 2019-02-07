Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Charlotte Cook (Simpson) Candelet

1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Charlotte Cook (Simpson) Candelet, 90, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at The Branches of North Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Candelet, to whom she was married on August 24, 1962 and who died on February 28, 1991.

Born on May 8, 1928 in Aberdeen, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Annabell (Mitchell) Simpson. Charlotte first came to the United States in 1935 to visit her Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Lindley, went home to Scotland, and then returned to the United States in 1936 to stay.

Charlotte was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School in North Easton, Class of 1946. She then graduated from Perry Normal School, now known as Curry College, in Boston, and from Boston University.

She taught first grade in the Brockton area from 1949 until 1962, and at the Martin School in North Attleboro for twenty-six years, before retiring. A resident of The Branches for the past five months, she previously lived with her son in Mystic, CT for two years and, prior to that, was a longtime resident of North Attleboro.

A woman of great faith, she was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro, and of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Easton, MA.

She was a warm, outgoing, and gracious woman who enjoyed being around children since she was in high school; whether as a summer camp counselor at St. Margaret's in South Duxbury, or as a Nanny for two years in Hancock, NH. She loved sports, and was an avid bowler of candlepins and big pins. More than anything, Charlotte loved being around her family, especially when they gathered at birthdays and holidays. She had fond memories of returning to Scotland in 1992 after fifty-four years away and being with her father of ninety-three, several of her brothers, and her sister, Ena. Charlotte was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Margaret's in Boston and a Sunshine Lady with the Hockomock YMCA Live Y'ers, a Friendly Visitor and a member of the Board of the North Attleboro Senior Center.

She is survived by her loving sons, Lindley Noel Candelet and his wife, Tracy K. (Kelly) Candelet, of Mystic, CT; George Milton Candelet and his wife, Lisa (Mogavero), of Pittsfield, MA; Ronald Joseph Candelet and his wife, Lynn (Paul) Candelet of Attleboro Falls, MA; Gary Joseph Candelet and his wife, Linda Carbone Candelet, of Fitchburg, MA. She was the mother of the late Robert J. Candelet and his wife, Louise (Grzyb) Candelet of Cape Coral, FL. She leaves twelve grandchildren: Kyle, Kelly, Cody, Cory, Michael, Jaclyn, Mitchell, Myles, Todd, Kevin, Shawn, and Kerri, as well as eight great-grandchildren: Robin, Ashley, Shana, Kenneth, Casey, Brodie, Jay, and Xavier Matthew. She was predeceased by her grandson, Scott Candelet, and leaves her youngest sister, Ena, of England, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Charlotte by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Funeral Mass following the visitation on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA.

A time of fellowship and refreshment will follow in the lower level of Grace Episcopal Church at the conclusion of services.

Burial services will be privately held in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, Attleboro Falls, MA, at which time Charlotte will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Milton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to the North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 926 North Attleboro, MA 02761.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019