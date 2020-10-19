Charlotte M. Dill, 97
Dateline: Norton, MA
Charlotte Mildred (Goff) Dill, 97, a life-long resident of Norton, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Ashley Dill who died on Dec. 2, 1996.
Born in Norton, MA on August 5, 1923 she was the daughter of James Andrew Goff and Charlotte Currier. (Lee) Goff.
She grew up and was educated in Norton, MA and was a 1941 graduate of Norton High School. She married John Ashley Dill in March of the same year.
She was the sister of the late James Andrew Goff Jr. of Monongahela, PA. She is survived by her daughters and one son; Charlotte E. (Betty) Cheyne and her husband Jeffrey of Mansfield, MA, Joan D. Carr wife of the late John T. Carr III of NorthAttleboro, MA, and Thomas A. Dill and his wife Ann M. Lord of Uxbridge, MA. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Harold Cheyne, Timothy Carr, Hilary Cheyne, Sophia Dill, and Emily Dill, and six great grandchildren.
She was a long-time employee of W.L. Stearns and Sons News and Stationery in Mansfield, the manager of the Wheaton College Bookstore in Norton, and co-owner of the Dillydot Gift Shop in Norton. She also worked at the Norton town clerk's office from 1999 to 2004.
A member of First Baptist Church of Mansfield, she was named a deacon emeritus in 2013. She also served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader, coordinator of the Food & Friends soup kitchen, and chaired and served on numerous committees during her lifetime.
Charlotte loved to read history and research family genealogy. She traced her family history back to the Mayflower and was a lifetime member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was also an active member of the Norton Historical Society.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, October 20th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A private family funeral service will be on Wednesday, October 21st at 10:30 A.M. in the First Baptist Church, 52 North Main St, Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton. To view and listen to Charlotte's funeral service, please send an email request to Tom Dill or Betty Cheyne to receive the Zoom link.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in her honor to the memorial fund of the First Baptist Church, 52 North Main St., Mansfield, MA 02048.
