PLAINVILLE – Charlotte R. Ellis, 88, of Crestwood Ave. passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert M. Ellis.
Born on December 1, 1930 in Attleboro she was daughter of the late Christopher and Marie (Gagnon) Bassett.
She lived in Plainville for 60 years and was a 1949 graduate of North Attleboro High School.
Charlotte was an assembler at local box manufacturing companies such as Mason Box Company and Royal Hinge and Dye.
She was an active member of the Rev. Larson Senior Center Theatre Group which she was very proud of.
Charlotte was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Her most favorite players were Drew Bledsoe and David Ortiz (Big Papi). She was a Cub Scout den mother, and loved the outdoors and gardening. Charlotte enjoyed travelling, camping, gambling in casinos but mostly enjoyed spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her three loving children: Darlene Young of Plainville, Donna Picard-Hart and husband Frank of Attleboro, Steven Ellis and wife Jean Kirby of Cumberland, RI. Her brother Donald Bassett and wife Carolyn of North Attleboro. Cherished grandchildren: Rob Young, Christopher Young, Jon Harnois, Kate Picard, Justin Harnois, Jennie Harnois, Jessica Picard and Dan Pratt. Adored great-grandchildren: Andrew Young, Aria Young, Nevaeh Sulham, Dominic Ebert, Jayde Ebert, Dax Ebert and Emma Harnois as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Precourt and her son- in- law William Young.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 4-6:30pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral home service will begin at 6:30pm. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Friends of the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center, 25 South Main St. Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019