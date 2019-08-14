|
|
Christian J. Dorrance, age 32, a lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved fiancé of Nancie J. Stearns and the devoted father of Fiona L. Dorrance.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island on April 15, 1987, he was a loving son of Pamela R. (Stanhope) Dorrance of North Attleboro and Carl G. Dorrance and his wife Nancy of Attleboro.
Chris grew up in Attleboro and was a 2006 graduate of Attleboro High School. He spent the majority of his working career as an arborist, a job of passion that he truly loved. The biggest and best change in his life, was when he met Nancie and was blessed with his daughter Fiona.
Christian attended the Assembly of God Church in South Attleboro. His love of family and loyalty to friends was second to none. He was an avid pool player, enjoyed karaoke and singing to his daughter. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially for his Pitbull Dommy.
His larger than life presence was well known by all who knew and loved him. Chris was a practical jokester, whose smile and presence could light up a room and make others around him laugh and feel like one in a million. He will be missed far more greatly than words could ever express.
In addition to Nancie, Fiona and his parents, he was the beloved brother of Marie Dorrance of Norton, Adam Dorrance of North Attleboro, Jennirose Bilodeau and her husband Richard of Florida, Nicholas Dorrance and his fiancé Jennifer of Attleboro, Cierra Dorrance of Norton, Jaci Greenhill and her husband Kevin of North Carolina, Nicole Alix of Mashpee, Tara Plante of Attleboro, Tiffany Plante of California and Karlee Salley of Norton. He is also survived by his best friend Josh Desmarais, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours in celebration of Christians life on Friday, August 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Assembly of God Church, 1052 Newport Ave., South Attleboro. A reception will follow at the Tavern On The Hill in Norton.
As an act of kindness and support, please make donations in Chriss memory to the Fiona L. Dorrance Educational Fund, care of Mansfield Bank, 225 West Main St., Norton, MA 02766.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019