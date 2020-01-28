|
|
ATTLEBORO – Christine Duffy-Mewett, 91, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family and hospice caregivers on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Clifford Mewett.
Born on May 4, 1928 in Boston, MA she was a daughter of the late Salvatore and Anita (DiGiovanni) DiMarzo.
Christine grew up and was educated in East Boston. She previously resided in Walpole and lived the past 20 years in South Attleboro. Prior to her retirement, Christine worked for the New England Telephone company and in the hospitality industry for over 40 years.
She was a lover of life! Bowling, dancing, bingo and card games kept her involved and active with friends for most of her 91 years. Her quiet time was spent reading, knitting and crocheting, as well as watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots.
Christine is survived by her children, Sheila Duffy and her husband Mark Comparone of Rye, NH, Kevin Duffy and his wife Rebecca Hurman of Westford, Eileen Hodgman and her husband Kevin of North Attleboro and Paul Duffy of Amherst; her sister Jessie Hickman, Sister Barbra Giggi and husband Bob, sister-in law Marion DiMarzo, cousin Joey Grasso and wife Karen, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Anthony DiMarzo and sister-in law of the late Robert Hickman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A funeral home service will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at the Knollwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 321 High Street, Canton, MA.
Reception will immediately follow burial. Location, near cemetery, to be announced at services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CVNA of Attleboro Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For directions or to send Christine's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020