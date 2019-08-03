|
|
Christine Mary (Masterson) Paris, 72
Christine Mary (Masterson) Paris, 72, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of Ronald L. Paris Sr., to whom she was married on June 24, 1967.
Born on August 20, 1946 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Chuck" P. Masterson Sr. and the late Elaine (Preston) Masterson.
A resident of North Attleboro since 1955, she graduated from North Attleboro High School, Class of 1964. Christine was the co-owner of her family's business, Masterson Upholstery and Furniture in Pawtucket, and also worked as a bookkeeper and receptionist before retiring in 1985.
An avid reader, more than anything, Christine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at her home in Sarasota, FL.
In addition to her husband, Ronald, she leaves her loving and much loved children: Ronald L. Paris Jr. and his wife, Donna (Lemieux) Paris, of Seekonk, MA; and Scott M. Paris and his wife, Noel (Brady) Paris, of Providence, RI. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Meredith Paris of Seekonk, MA. Christine was the dear sister of Steven Masterson of North Attleboro; Mary Caponigro of North Attleboro; George Masterson of North Attleboro; John Masterson of North Carolina; and the late Wayne John Masterson and the late Charles P. Masterson Jr.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and celebrate Christine's life by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Memorial and Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Christine to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019