Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Christopher John Cornetta

1967 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers NORTH ATTLEBORO – Christopher John Cornetta, 51, of Kelley Boulevard passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Melissa (Coyle) Cornetta for 25 years.



Born June 29, 1967 in Attleboro, he was a son of Cecile (Clavette) Cornetta of North Attleboro and the late Alfred Cornetta.



Chris was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and a graduate of North Attleboro High School in 1986.



He graduated from the Bay State School of Appliances and was the owner of Cornetta Appliances for many years. He became a call firefighter for the North Attleboro Fire Department in 1989 and was appointed full-time on August 1, 1993.



Chris was a huge fan of the New England Patriots and a season ticket holder for over 35 years. He was known for his epic tailgates at games and was Patriots "Fan of the Week" several years ago. He also coached Pop Warner Football and Little League.



Chris ran the North Attleboro Firefighters Kid's Day Parade for 17 years.



In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter, Cirsten Cornetta, his son Cameren Cornetta both of North Attleboro; three siblings; Dennis and wife Debbie Cornetta of Attleboro, Michael and wife Michele of North Attleboro and Pam and husband Gary Padula of Attleboro; two sisters-in-law Michelle Patch of North Attleboro and Kathleen Coyle of North Attleboro; Melissa's parents: Michael and Sandra Coyle of North Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 8 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Kid's Day Association, PO BOX 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761 or North Attleboro Junior Football, PO BOX 1092, North Attleboro, MA 02761.



Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.



To sign an online guestbook for Chris, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices