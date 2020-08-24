1/1
Christopher Joseph Myers
1954 - 2020
NORTON – Christopher Joseph Myers, 66, of Norton passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while at work on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Betsy (Murdock) Myers of Norton.

Born on February 8, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri he was a son of the late Meritt and Hermine (Blanford) Myers.

Chris was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He then attended Kenyon College where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and Religion.
He worked at Fine Arts Express in Boston and most recently as the IT Director for the Providence Performing Arts Center since 1999. Chris was the founder of the Friends of the Archtop Guitar and a longtime Elder at the Faith Alliance Church in Attleboro.
He enjoyed skydiving and building guitars. Chris was a man of tremendous faith, and the family is confident that he is now at peace in the presence of the Lord. His legacy as a loving husband, caring father, elder of the church and dedicated luthier will live on timelessly.
In addition to his loving wife, Betsy, Chris is survived by his beloved son, Connor Myers of Norton; his two brothers, Mark Myers, his wife Mary and Tim Myers, his wife Christine, both of Ohio; his two sisters, Linda Bennett, her husband Lee of Ohio and Susan Chambers of North Carolina; also, many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the Faith Alliance Church on Saturday, August 29th at 11am. You may watch the live streamed service by going to https://youtu.be/dxLdGonOp60
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed In Memory of Chris Myers '72 to: Saint Ignatius High School- Labre Ministry, (Gift Steward) 1911 West 30th Street, Cleveland OH 44113. Please make checks payable to "Saint Ignatius High School". Alternatively, donations can be made In Memory of Chris Myers to Faith Alliance Church, 833 Pleasant St, Attleboro MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Chris' family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
