Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515

Christopher P. Payette


1969 - 2019
Christopher P. Payette Notice
Christopher P. Payette, 49, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born in Attleboro, MA on November 12, 1969, the son of Glenn Payette and Cynthia (Shockro) Smith. Chris attended Tri County Regional Vocational High School. He worked in construction for most of his career.
Chris was the beloved son of Glenn Payette and Cynthia (Shockro) Smith, he also leaves a sister, Katrina L. Smith; his girlfriend, Amy Pellerin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris was the grandson of the late Gladys Shockro and the late Calvin and Beverly Payette.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
