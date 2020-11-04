NORTH ATTLEBORO – Christopher R. Lange, 37, of Holmes Road passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Providence, RI on September 7, 1983, he was the son of Edmund E. and Claire M. (Warren) Lange.
Chris was a life long resident of North Attleboro and was a graduate of the North Attleboro Bico Program.
He enjoyed listening to television and loved spending time with his twin brother.
In addition to his parents, Edmund and Claire, Chris is survived by his twin brother Edmund W. Lange of North Attleboro and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services for Chris will be private.
