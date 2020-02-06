|
Claire Havener (Wilson) Cotter, 102, a longtime resident of Foxborough MA, formerly of Harvard and Newton MA, passed Sunday October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her home in Foxborough. Born on January 8, 1917 in Linden MA and raised in Harvard where she spent the bulk of her youth on the family farm. Claire was the daughter of Edward Havener Wilson of Maine, and Etta Belle (Hill) Wilson of New Hampshire, and was the 2 nd of 6 children. She was the wife of Joseph Robert Cotter MD., loving mother of Susan White and husband Gary White of North Andover MA, Constance Cotter Weisenseel and husband Arthur C Weisenseel MD of Nyack NY, Joseph Robert Cotter (deceased 2012) and wife Kolieha Bush of Eagle Creek OR and Gerald Edward Cotter and wife Deborah Dore Cotter of Provincetown MA.
Claire leaves her sister (the late) Mary Whitman and her husband Hugh Whitman, Beaufort SC. She is predeceased by her brother Edward Thomas Wilson, Japan, her sister Katherine and husband George Kelley, AK, her brother Thomas & and his wife Jesse Wilson, of Plymouth MA., her sister Georgeanna & and her husband Charles Clifford Johnson, San Jose CA
Claire was the beloved grandmother of six grandchildren: James Harrison and his wife Michelle, Tolland CT, Constance Mitchell, San Diego CA, Carleen Cotter, Tucson AZ. Jess Cotter, Foxborough MA, Leon Cotter, Eagle Creek OR, Noah Cotter, Eagle Creek OR and 5 great grand children Thomas Harrison and his wife Elizabeth, Woburn MA, Elizabeth Harrison Woburn MA, Aisling Mitchell CA, Aiden Mitchell CA, Cillian Mitchell CA, and one great great grandchild, Isabelle Harrison, Woburn MA.
Claire's family would like to express their gratitude to Claire's granddaughter Jess and her close neighbors Don and Lou Vinton, Jack and Shayla Tobichuk and Kathy and Dave Young. Their support was critical to enabling Claire to stay in her home.
A memorial service for Claire is being planned for the spring, where she will be buried in Harvard MA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Claire's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942 or to the .
Additional details of Claire's extraordinary life can be found at: forevermissed.com/claire-cotter.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020