Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Norwichtown, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery

Claire J. Duff

Notice Condolences Flowers

Claire J. Duff Notice
NORWICH – Claire J. Duff, 85, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

For 30 years she worked in banking retiring as a Customer Service Representative. Most recently she resided on the 2 nd floor of Madonna Manor in North Attleboro where she enjoyed participating in music and art activities.

She is survived by three children, Susan Cersosimo and husband Robert, Karen Lyons and husband Jay, and Timothy MacDuff and wife Susan; five grandchildren, Christopher Duff and wife Jennifer, Joseph Cersosimo and wife Danielle, Michael Cersosimo and wife Stephanie, Laura Noyes and husband Ryan, and Hunter MacDuff; and two great grandchildren, Rowan Duff
and Liliana Cersosimo.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. The funeral will assemble on Friday beginning at 9:15 am at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. www.apdaparkinson.org
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now