NORWICH – Claire J. Duff, 85, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.



For 30 years she worked in banking retiring as a Customer Service Representative. Most recently she resided on the 2 nd floor of Madonna Manor in North Attleboro where she enjoyed participating in music and art activities.



She is survived by three children, Susan Cersosimo and husband Robert, Karen Lyons and husband Jay, and Timothy MacDuff and wife Susan; five grandchildren, Christopher Duff and wife Jennifer, Joseph Cersosimo and wife Danielle, Michael Cersosimo and wife Stephanie, Laura Noyes and husband Ryan, and Hunter MacDuff; and two great grandchildren, Rowan Duff

and Liliana Cersosimo.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 pm at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. The funeral will assemble on Friday beginning at 9:15 am at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church Norwichtown. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. www.apdaparkinson.org Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary