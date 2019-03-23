Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Claire M. Bolton

Notice Condolences Flowers Claire M. Bolton, 88, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 surrounded by her

loving family. She was born in Pawtucket RI, to the late Isidore and Louise Martin.

Claire graduated from St. John's Academy in Pawtucket, served as class president

throughout high school and valedictorian her senior year. She had a lifelong love of

music as a talented pianist and singer in multiple choral groups.

For 57 years, Claire was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Bolton, a former

Captain on the Attleboro Fire Department. Claire and Fred raised their family in

Attleboro and enjoyed many camping vacations as well as times spent at their summer

home in Falmouth. During retirement they enjoyed traveling, spending time at their

waterfront home in Assonet and later years in Ft Myers Florida.

Claire had a sunny spirit and a very generous heart. Her home was always inviting to

everyone, be it friends of her children's joining the dinner table or hosting a Bolton family

get-together. Before anything else, it was motherhood she considered her greatest

achievement and joy including spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by 4 children: 2 sons: Fred Bolton Jr & Tim Bolton, and 2 daughters:

Kathleen Wiesner-Fraga & Mary Grover. She was predeceased by her son the late Dan

Bolton who passed in 2013 and her grandson Nathan Wiesner, the late son of daughter

Kathleen. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, May 4, 2019

between 2 – 5 pm at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro, MA.

Followed by a Celebration of Life at the North Attleboro Elks, Hoey Rm, 52 Bullfinch St.

No. Attleboro MA.

Burial will be private.

For directions or to send Claire's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit

