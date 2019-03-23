|
Claire M. Bolton, 88, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 surrounded by her
loving family. She was born in Pawtucket RI, to the late Isidore and Louise Martin.
Claire graduated from St. John's Academy in Pawtucket, served as class president
throughout high school and valedictorian her senior year. She had a lifelong love of
music as a talented pianist and singer in multiple choral groups.
For 57 years, Claire was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Bolton, a former
Captain on the Attleboro Fire Department. Claire and Fred raised their family in
Attleboro and enjoyed many camping vacations as well as times spent at their summer
home in Falmouth. During retirement they enjoyed traveling, spending time at their
waterfront home in Assonet and later years in Ft Myers Florida.
Claire had a sunny spirit and a very generous heart. Her home was always inviting to
everyone, be it friends of her children's joining the dinner table or hosting a Bolton family
get-together. Before anything else, it was motherhood she considered her greatest
achievement and joy including spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by 4 children: 2 sons: Fred Bolton Jr & Tim Bolton, and 2 daughters:
Kathleen Wiesner-Fraga & Mary Grover. She was predeceased by her son the late Dan
Bolton who passed in 2013 and her grandson Nathan Wiesner, the late son of daughter
Kathleen. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, May 4, 2019
between 2 – 5 pm at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro, MA.
Followed by a Celebration of Life at the North Attleboro Elks, Hoey Rm, 52 Bullfinch St.
No. Attleboro MA.
Burial will be private.
For directions or to send Claire's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit
duffy- poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019