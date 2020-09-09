PLAINVILLE – Claire M. Fallows, 92, of Plainville passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, surrounded by her family. She was wife of the late John R. Fallows for 45 years until his death in 1992.
Born October 8, 1927 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she was a daughter of the late Romeo and Roseanna (Blanchette) Rancourt.
Claire was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro until moving to Plainville in 2008.
She worked as a hairdresser.
She is survived by three sons: John D. Fallows and wife Moraine of North Attleboro and Maine, Bruce L. Fallows of Franklin, and Alan G. Fallows of Huntersville, NC;
7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by 2 brothers.
A committal service will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
Arrangements are provided by Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To sign an online guestbook for Claire, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.