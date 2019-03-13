Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Claire Macomber (Davis) Harrison

1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Claire Macomber (Davis) Harrison, of Wrentham, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Born on August 16, 1927 in Attleboro, Claire was the daughter of Goldie Ophelia Davis and Clinton B. Davis. At age 12, her family moved to Wrentham where they owned the "Davis Store" and where Claire went to school and graduated as Valedictorian from Wrentham High School. She graduated from Pembroke College, Brown University, in 1949. Married to Bradford S. Harrison for fifty years, she lived in Plainville where they raised their children and where she taught Music in the Elementary schools until retiring in 1989. She was both a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout leader, and a devoted and creative mother who taught her children to love books, music, and the outdoors.







Claire was an active member of the Original Congregational Church of Wrentham since 1940, where she served on or in nearly every board and position, sang in the choir, often as soloist, for fifty years, and played in the handbell choir. She was also a member of the North Attleboro Historical Society, serving as Curator from 1993-2009. Many students will remember her giving tours and baking cookies in the Woodcock-Garrison House kitchen.







After retirement, Claire and Brad travelled, helped to raise their grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening, friends, family, and music for many years in their home on Turnpike Lake. Widowed in 2001, Claire then lived at the Village at Pond Meadow in Wrentham, and, briefly, at Magnolia Heights in Franklin, before residing at the Pond Home in Wrentham until her death.







Claire leaves behind her son, David Leonard Harrison and his wife, Mary, of Mansfield; her daughter, Gala Harrison McCurdy and her husband Robert, of Seekonk; Granddaughters Melyssa Rose Fuller of Pawtucket and Emily Claire Shepard and her husband Michael, and their three children James, Jayla Claire, and Jaxson, all of North Attleboro. Claire also embraced and enjoyed Gala and Bob's blended family and loved the time she spent with Patrick and Shauna, and their sons Jacob, Max, Ben and Easton McCurdy. Ariana, Erin, and Wil Bergeron also held a very special place in her heart. We thank Michelle Hopkins, her beloved longtime caregiver, for all that she brought to Claire's life.







She will be remembered for her elegance and grace and her musical presence in our lives.



The family invites you to attend calling hours on Friday, March 15 at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, from 4PM to 7PM. A graveside service will be held at 10:15 AM on Saturday, March 16 in the Wrentham Center Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at The Original Congregational Church, 1 East Street, Wrentham, at 11 AM. Donations in her memory may be made to the Original Congregational Church of Wrentham.







