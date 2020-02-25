|
|
Claire Y. Poirier, 84, of North Attleboro formerly of Attleboro, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home, North Attleboro.
Born on October 14, 1935 in Attleboro, MA, she was a daughter of the late Leo and Yvonne Poirier.
Claire attended the Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro and the St. Jean de Baptiste Academy in Pawtucket, RI. She then earned a bachelors degree at Rhode Island College and later received her masters degree from Middlebury College.
Claire taught in Barrington, RI and at the Henry Barnard Laboratory School. She also worked for over 25 years for the Massachusetts Division of Employment Security before her retirement in January 2001.
Claire was a member of the ADK Sorority.
Claire is survived by her siblings, Paul Poirier of Latham, NY, Robert Poirier of Davie, Fl, John Poirier of Franklin and Linda Pyne of Attleboro.
She was the sister of the late Sr. Jeanne Poirier SUSC and dearest companion to the late Paulette Sepul.
Visitation respectfully omitted.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home, 85 North Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Burial will follow in the St. Stephens Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.
For directions or to send Claires family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020