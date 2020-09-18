1/
Clara M. White
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara M. White, 102, formerly of Franklin, Norfolk, and Wrentham passed peacefully on September 14, 2020 in the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wrentham. She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey A. White, Sr.

Born in Franklin, MA on March 6, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Natale and Celide (Bartelloni) Bartolomei. Clara attended Franklin High School. She was very active in the Norfolk Senior Citizens and was Past Master of the Norfolk Grange. She also was a member of the Mass State Guard Auxiliary and a longtime communicant of St. Jude's Church. Clara worked many years as a cook manager at King Philip High School and Jr. High. She was the founder of the school hot lunch program in the Norfolk Public Schools. She loved crafts, knitting for cancer patients and soldiers, and enjoyed camping in her younger days.

Clara is survived by her children, Harvey A. White Jr. of Livingston, Texas, Michael A. White of Pittsfield, MA, and Janice Albert of West Yarmouth, MA, a sister, Rose Bertoni of Franklin, and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was the sister of the late Alemano Bartolomei and the late Victoria Filosa, and grandmother of the late Harry White and Cathy Albert.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 10 AM in Norfolk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Norfolk Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 17, 2020
David White
Grandchild
September 17, 2020
Rest In Peace Precious Soul.
David & Lisa White
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved