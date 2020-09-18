Clara M. White, 102, formerly of Franklin, Norfolk, and Wrentham passed peacefully on September 14, 2020 in the Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wrentham. She was the beloved wife of the late Harvey A. White, Sr.
Born in Franklin, MA on March 6, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Natale and Celide (Bartelloni) Bartolomei. Clara attended Franklin High School. She was very active in the Norfolk Senior Citizens and was Past Master of the Norfolk Grange. She also was a member of the Mass State Guard Auxiliary and a longtime communicant of St. Jude's Church. Clara worked many years as a cook manager at King Philip High School and Jr. High. She was the founder of the school hot lunch program in the Norfolk Public Schools. She loved crafts, knitting for cancer patients and soldiers, and enjoyed camping in her younger days.
Clara is survived by her children, Harvey A. White Jr. of Livingston, Texas, Michael A. White of Pittsfield, MA, and Janice Albert of West Yarmouth, MA, a sister, Rose Bertoni of Franklin, and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Alemano Bartolomei and the late Victoria Filosa, and grandmother of the late Harry White and Cathy Albert.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 10 AM in Norfolk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.
