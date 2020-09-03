Clara Marie Luongo, 89, of Attleboro passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. She was the devoted wife of Antonio Luongo Sr. of Attleboro.
Born on December 30, 1930 in Castrovalva, Italy she was a daughter of the late Domenico and Nancy (Dibenedetto) Dintino.
Clara had been an Attleboro resident since 1955. She was employed at Leavens Manufacturing, Univis Universal and Balfour. Her greatest joy was presiding as matriarch over her loving family.
Clara enjoyed cooking, gardening, walking and cheering for her favorite football team, the New England Patriots. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Clara was a longtime communicate of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark Parish, in Attleboro Falls.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Frank Luongo and his wife Anna of Rehoboth, Tony Luongo and his wife Jo-Ann of Rehoboth and Peter Luongo and his wife Lisa of Attleboro; her two brothers, Aldo Dintino of Attleboro and Michael Dintino of Attleboro; her two sisters Maria Cavaliere of Attleboro and Filamena DiMatteo of Framingham; her cherished six granddaughters and her beloved grandson.
The Luongo Family held a private service for Clara.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Clara's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com