1/1
Clara Marie Luongo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Marie Luongo, 89, of Attleboro passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. She was the devoted wife of Antonio Luongo Sr. of Attleboro.

Born on December 30, 1930 in Castrovalva, Italy she was a daughter of the late Domenico and Nancy (Dibenedetto) Dintino.
Clara had been an Attleboro resident since 1955. She was employed at Leavens Manufacturing, Univis Universal and Balfour. Her greatest joy was presiding as matriarch over her loving family.

Clara enjoyed cooking, gardening, walking and cheering for her favorite football team, the New England Patriots. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Clara was a longtime communicate of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mark Parish, in Attleboro Falls.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Frank Luongo and his wife Anna of Rehoboth, Tony Luongo and his wife Jo-Ann of Rehoboth and Peter Luongo and his wife Lisa of Attleboro; her two brothers, Aldo Dintino of Attleboro and Michael Dintino of Attleboro; her two sisters Maria Cavaliere of Attleboro and Filamena DiMatteo of Framingham; her cherished six granddaughters and her beloved grandson.

The Luongo Family held a private service for Clara.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

To send Clara's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pina and Ted Till
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved