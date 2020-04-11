|
|
PLAINVILLE Sister Clarisse Dionne, RJM, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020
at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home, North Attleboro.
Born on June 9, 1922 in Providence, RI she was a daughter of the late Hylas and Robea (Plante) Dionne.
Sister Clarisse worked as a teacher at St. Charles, Providence, RI, Notre Dame School in Fall River, St.
Clare School in Woonsocket, RI, St. Francis School in Auburn, NY, Villa Augustina in NH and the Regina
School in Hyattsville, MD. Sister Clarisse was also a principle at Our Lady of Lourds in Providence, RI.
She was the Superior of community at Our Lady of Lourds in Providence, RI, the Villa Augustina in NH,
the Joan of Arc Residence in San Diego, CA and at the Generalate of Jesus and Mary in Rome, Italy.
Sister Clarisse was a member of the staff at the Jesus and Mary Retreat Center in Highland Mills, NY.
In 2006, she retired from active ministry at the convent of Jesus and Mary in Plainville, where she
continued to be gracious and helpful in anyway.
When, at her last assignment at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home, Sister Clarisse maintained her
gracious smile and welcome to all whom she encountered
Sister Clarisse is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Dionne and her nieces and nephews, Ronald and
Marcy LeSieur, Danielle and Walter Hartley, Diane and Denis Fournier, Denise and Vincent Pezza, David
and Mary Dionne and Denis and Lori Dionne.
She was the sister of the late Therese Beaudin, George Dionne and Normand Dionne.
Funeral services will be held when all can gather to celebrate her life, as family and Religious Sisters.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the RJM Retirement Center, 92 School Street, Plainville, MA 02762 would
be appreciated.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Sister Clarisses family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020