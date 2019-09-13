|
Claudia "Pat" Patricia (Foote) VanDusen, 81, of Tiverton, RI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with her devoted family by her side at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold J. VanDusen.
Born on November 11, 1937 in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Roy A. Foote and the late Esther M. (Saley) Foote.
Raised and educated in North Attleboro since the age of three, Pat graduated from North Attleboro High School and married her high school sweetheart, Harold J. VanDusen, in 1957. She and Harold raised their family in North Attleboro until they relocated in 1999 to Sarasota, FL and Tiverton, RI. She continued to live in Tiverton after Harold's death in 2003.
Pat spend decades working in various medical practices in Attleboro, MA, but most will remember her as the Office Manager at the pediatric practice of Dr. David Buttrick. She enjoyed an additional career in her later years as a tour guide at various mansions in Newport, RI.
She enjoyed gardening, oil painting, and rooting for the New England Patriots, never missing a game or the chance to cheer for her "Tom Terrific". She enjoyed cooking for her family and was famous for her spaghetti and meatballs, apple pie, and "Gramma's" potato salad. More than anything, Pat loved spending time with her family, especially with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was the loving and much loved mother of Lori Veit and her husband, Chuck Veit; and Lynda Cekala and her husband Walter Cekala, all of North Attleboro, MA. Pat was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Erik Veit and his wife, Joan Veit, of Mansfield, MA; Christopher Cekala of North Attleboro, MA; Elizabeth Sullivan and her husband, Peter Sullivan, of Tacoma, WA; Alexander Cekala and his fiancé, Mary Golden, of Dorchester, MA; Nicholas Cekala of North Attleboro, MA; and the late Julia R. Cekala. She was the adoring great-grandmother of Ava Grace, Erik, Madeline, William, and Genevieve.
At Pat's request, burial will be private in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at a date and time to be announced by her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat to either the Julia Cekala Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1070, North Attleboro, MA 02760, or to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019