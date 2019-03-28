|
ATTLEBORO - Clifford E. Danue, 93, known to friends and family as Tooti, passed away on
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved
husband of 58 years to the late Mary (Giannitelli) Danue.
Born on May 16, 1925 in Mansfield, MA, he was a son of the late Clifford E. Danue and Bridget
(Tatley) Danue.
Clifford grew up in Mansfield but had been a resident of Attleboro the past 73 years.
At the age of 17, Clifford enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on a Tank Landing
Ship, LST-47, from April 6, 1943 to March 11, 1946 with the rank of Seaman First Class. During
his military career he served in Europe, including the invasion of Normandy from June 6 to June
25, 1944. He was part of the invasion of Southern France from August to September 1944. He
then served in the Pacific, which included the Battle of Okinawa from June 26 to June 30, 1945.
Lastly, he was part of the occupation of the Far East until March 11, 1946. Clifford received the
following medals during his dedicated service: Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, with one
Bronze (combat) Service Star, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, with two
Bronze (combat) Service Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal
and the Philippine Liberation Medal.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Clifford worked as short-order cook and then for
most of his life he was employed as an inspector at the Foxboro Company.
He loved to travel, especially by auto and train. Clifford was a 40-year season ticket-holder for
the NE Patriots, but especially was a die-hard Red Sox fan. He watched spring training in Florida
with his son for more than 30 years, including this spring where he was honored in Fort Myers,
FL as a WWII Veteran. Clifford was a longtime communicant of Saint John the Evangelist
Church in Attleboro.
Clifford is survived by his loving son, Clifford Danue of Attleboro and several nieces and
nephews.
He is predeceased by two sisters, Barbara Bonin and Louise Danue and a brother, Francis D.
Danue.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m.
in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
A funeral will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from the Duffy-Poule
Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist
Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro officiated by the Rev. Michael Giannitelli.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.?
For directions or to send Clifford's family a message of condolence or remembrance visit duffy-
poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019