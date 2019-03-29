Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Clifford R. Treweek

1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Clifford R. Treweek age 83, of Bridgewater, MA (formerly of Foxboro, MA) en-tered into eternal rest after a brief illness on March 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cliff was born on June 3, 1935 in Hyde Park, MA. He was the son of the late William H. Treweek and Anna E. (Seery) Treweek. Cliff is pre-deceased by his siblings Phyllis, Audrey, Norman and Bill. After graduating from Hyde park High School, Cliff joined the United States Navy, serving from 1955-1961. Cliff met and fell in love with Shirley (Hall) Treweek, to whom he was happily married for 47 years having wed on September 8, 1956. They resided in Foxboro, where Cliff was involved in his community serving on the Board of Deacons at Bethany Congregational Church, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and coached both Youth Hockey and Little League Baseball, where he was fondly known as Mr. T. He was an avid golfer, loved to ski, play tennis and play mens softball. Cliff worked at Masoneilan for 42 years, retiring early so that he could enjoy life and spend time on his number one priority, his family! Of course, an early retirement also meant more time for his forever past times of cruises and casinos.

Cliff is predeceased by his late wife Shirley (Hall) Treweek. He is survived by his children Janice Brastow and her husband Jeff of Foxboro, Nancy Correia and her husband Paul of North Attleboro, and Jim Treweek of Foxboro. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren Tracy, Greg, Brenda, Kristen, Abby, Madison and Kelsey and 5 great-grandchildren Juliana, Hudson, Kiley, Landon and Mila. He is also survived by Kathy Sloan of Bridgewater, with whom he lovingly spent the last 14 years.

Calling hours will be held at the R. J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wren-tham, MA on Monday April 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10 am at Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill Street, Foxboro, MA followed by burial at the Rockhill Cemetery in Foxboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cliffs memory can be made to the , heart.org.

