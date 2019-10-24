|
|
Photo
Colleen Ethel (Bailey) Gobin, 90
Colleen Ethel (Bailey) Gobin, 90, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Edward Gobin who died on February 17, 2006.
Born on August 18, 1929 in Canada, she was the daughter of the late Cecil T. Bailey and the late Myrtle C. (Mowatt) Bailey.
A graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1947, she lived in Rehoboth, MA for many years before residing at The Branches of North Attleboro one year ago. A woman of deep faith, she was a longtime member of Chartley United Methodist Church in Norton, MA.
Colleen's family meant the world to her. She cherished her role as a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and especially treasured family gatherings and barbecues. She was a wonderful baker whose apples pies often won prizes at fairs. Colleen enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and loved watching parades and marching bands. Her caring, warmth and kindness will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Colleen leaves her dearest children: Cheryl A. Moreau and her husband, Wayne A. Moreau, of North Providence, RI; and Lori C. Peixoto and her husband, Mario F. Peixoto, of Attleboro, MA. She was the loving mother of the late Rickey A. Gobin and the proud and adoring grandmother of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Colleen by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Graveside Services will follow in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA, at which time Colleen will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Colleen to Chartley United Methodist Church, 78 South Worcester Street, Norton, MA 02766.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019