1/1
Constance M. (Mulligan) Welsh
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance M. Welsh
October 18, 1924 - July 22, 2020

Constance Marie (Mulligan) Welsh of Foxborough, MA passed away on July 22, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph D. Welsh, who predeceased her in 2003.

Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late William and Kathleen (Riley) Mulligan. She graduated from Foxborough High School in 1942, received her Secretarial Certificate from Pawtucket Business School and was employed at the Foxboro Company. While raising her family, she assisted in the family business, Welsh's Dairy. After her family was grown, she was employed at Foxboro State Hospital and Wrentham State School in the medical records department.

Of all the places she visited or things she had done in her 95 years, Connie's greatest enjoyment was being with her family. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Fayed and her husband Toman of Glastonbury, CT, and Beverly Pini and her husband A. Ross Pini, Jr. of North Attleboro. Also, her grandsons: A. Ross Pini III and his wife Meghan of Roslindale, MA, Ryan Fayed and his wife Brianne of West Hartford, CT, and Timothy Fayed of Jamaica Plain, MA, and her great grandsons, Grant and Nolan Fayed.

Also survived by her sisters, Marjorie Pacelli of Franklin and Janet Cushing of Tiburon, CA. She was the sister of the late Wm. Russell Mulligan.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 28th in Saint Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham Tuesday morning prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Friends of North Attleboro Animal Shelter at www.fnaas.org

An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved