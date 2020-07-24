Constance M. Welsh
October 18, 1924 - July 22, 2020
Constance Marie (Mulligan) Welsh of Foxborough, MA passed away on July 22, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph D. Welsh, who predeceased her in 2003.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late William and Kathleen (Riley) Mulligan. She graduated from Foxborough High School in 1942, received her Secretarial Certificate from Pawtucket Business School and was employed at the Foxboro Company. While raising her family, she assisted in the family business, Welsh's Dairy. After her family was grown, she was employed at Foxboro State Hospital and Wrentham State School in the medical records department.
Of all the places she visited or things she had done in her 95 years, Connie's greatest enjoyment was being with her family. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Fayed and her husband Toman of Glastonbury, CT, and Beverly Pini and her husband A. Ross Pini, Jr. of North Attleboro. Also, her grandsons: A. Ross Pini III and his wife Meghan of Roslindale, MA, Ryan Fayed and his wife Brianne of West Hartford, CT, and Timothy Fayed of Jamaica Plain, MA, and her great grandsons, Grant and Nolan Fayed.
Also survived by her sisters, Marjorie Pacelli of Franklin and Janet Cushing of Tiburon, CA. She was the sister of the late Wm. Russell Mulligan.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 28th in Saint Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham Tuesday morning prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Friends of North Attleboro Animal Shelter at www.fnaas.org
