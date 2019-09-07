|
|
Corey C. Shaw, age 63, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his home, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late John Donald and Rita (Morrell) Shaw.
Corey was born on October 7, 1955 in New Haven, CT where he earned his Bachelor's degree at Fairfield University and his JD at the New England School of Law. An attorney since 1980, he had his own law practice, The Law Office of Corey C. Shaw in Sharon.
Beloved husband of Suzanne Estes-Shaw for 36 years. Devoted father of Devin and his wife Robin of Attleboro and Meghan and her husband Alex Beaton of Attleboro. Loving grandfather of Declan Shaw.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 10 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Corey's name may be made to the Greater Boston Legal Services, 197 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019