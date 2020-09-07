1/1
Cornelius "Neil" Sullivan
1947 - 2020
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Cornelius "Neil" Sullivan passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020 in Attleboro.
He was the beloved husband of Christine (Douglas) Sullivan for 47 years.
Born August 8, 1947 in Boston, he was a son of the late James E. and Dorothy (Burke) Sullivan.
Neil has been a resident of North Attleboro for the past 40 years. He grew up in Needham and was a 1965 graduate of Catholic Memorial High School.
After high school, he earned a BS degree in business from Boston College.
He worked at International Trucks for 38 years in multiple positions before retiring n 2011 as the New England Area used truck manager.
Neil loved boating and owned numerous boats over the years and taught many friends and family how to water ski. He also cherished his time on Cape Cod and vacationing in Maine. Fondly known to everyone as "Sully" you often heard him before you saw him as Neil had a larger than life personality.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: James Sullivan of Acton and Lindsay and husband Scott Beaupre of Wrentham.
Four siblings: Jayne Sullivan of Wakefield, Patricia and husband Mark Longley of Wrentham, Gail and husband Howie Tuveson of Norfolk and Carole Sullivan of Needham;
Six grandchildren: Margaret, Brian, John, Lucy, Emerson and Charlie. Also 9 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8 from 4- 7 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Wednesday, September 9 at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, 43 North Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760. If you couldn't find him, that was always the first place to look.
To give online condolences to Neil's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.


Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 7, 2020.
