Corrine Elizabeth Koch, 90, of Norfolk, MA passed peacefully on April 29th. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants Mariano and Maria Curiale of Naples Italy and the beloved wife of Robert Koch. Born in Dedham, MA on November 29, 1929 she was a bilingual honor student at Dedham High School class of 1948.
An employee of AT&T Corrine served as a Bell System overseas telephone operator expediting post war communications between Boston and Italy. She also served as the switch board manager for Norwood Hospital. Later during her career she was the Executive Housekeeper for Hotel 128 and the Holiday Inn of Dedham.
A devout Roman Catholic in 1949 she married Robert Koch of Walpole, MA. They resided in Norfolk, MA for over 60 years and raised five children. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and CCD religious education instructor. Corrine was a snow bird spending numerous winters in Florida. Ballroom dancing was her passion along with traveling the country and vacationing seaside in Maine. She was an avid groupie of pop singer Tony Orlando who befriended her over the years.
Preceded by her husband who passed in 2003 Corrine is survived by her 5 children; Robert Jr., Dennis, Brian, Craig and Cathyjane. A devoted grandmother her proudest legacy is the 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren she revered. Corrine will rest eternally in the grace of our merciful Lord at the family burial site in Brookdale Cemetery Dedham, MA.
As a result of the ongoing health crisis and genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, the family has decided that Corrine's funeral will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible memorialize contribution can be made in the name of Corrine Koch to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. At http://fundraising.stjude.org/goto/corrinekoch Or by phone at (800) 822-6344 or via US mail to St. Jude Donations 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at gfdoherty. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 1, 2020.