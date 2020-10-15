Costas and Lindsey Sivyllis
Dateline: Port Orange, Florida
Our beloved children, sister, brother, and friends, Costas John Sivyllis and his beautiful wife Lindsey Marie Vogelaar, left this world unexpectedly on October 5, 2020.
Costas was born on September 7, 1990, in Boston, Massachusetts to Christine and Dimitris. Costas spent his childhood in Norton, Massachusetts and graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA in 2009. He attended his dream school Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona, Florida where he served in numerous positions, including flight instructor, Industry Advisory Board, RA, Orientation Team, Ace Club campus founder, and Avion campus newspaper editor. He graduated from ERAU in 2012 with a major in Aeronautical Science and a minor in Business. He was a First Officer at United Airlines on the Boeing 757/767 aircraft, as well as chairman of the National Education Committee for the Air Line Pilots Association. Prior to United Airlines, Costas was a captain at PSA Airlines.
Lindsey was born on August 17, 1987, in Denver Colorado to Sandra and Gary. She moved to Jenison, Michigan as an infant where she spent her childhood and early adult life. Lindsey graduated from Jenison High School in 2005 and from Grand Valley State University in 2013 with a master's degree in International Education. Seeking adventure, she took a job with United Airlines as a flight attendant in 2015. Her greatest adventure was only beginning. She soon met the love of her life, Costas Sivyllis on a layover in the United Kingdom.
The couple lived in the Spruce Creek Community of Port Orange, Florida. Together they shared love for adventure, for travel, for family, and their friends. Costas and Lindsey lived more in their short lives than most people do in a lifetime. They approached life with an unbridled zest, leaving a lasting impact on those they met.
On October 1, 2020, Costas married the love of his life, Lindsey, in Telluride, Colorado. They were married for only four days before they took their final flight.
Costas was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Costas and Christina Sivyllis. He is survived by his mother Christine (Paul Bajor) Sivyllis, father Dimitris Sivyllis and step-mother Margherita Miserocchi, mother-in-law Sandy (Robert Dow) Nichols, father-in-law Gary Vogelaar, sister-in-law Courtney (Eric) McKeever, brother- in-law Ryan (Sarah Lewkowski), his maternal grandparents Ulrick and Brigitte Rathey, his uncle Rick and aunt Beth Rathey, his cousins Brigitte, Audrey, and Julia, his uncle Nelson, relatives and several cousins in Greece, his family in Italy, Miserocchi, Palombo and Silvestroni, the Bajor family, and many, many special friends.
Lindsey was preceded in death by her grandparents Helen and Willard Vogelaar and grandfather Henry Romeyn. She is survived by her mother, Sandy (Robert Dow) Nichols, father Gary Vogelaar, sister Courtney (Eric) McKeever, brother Ryan (Sarah Lewkowski), mother-in-law Christine (Paul Bajor) Sivyllis, father-in-law Dimitris Sivyllis and stepmother Margherita Miserocchi, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many- many special friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, October 16th, from 4:00-9:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main Street, Mansfield.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10 A.M., in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton. Burial will follow at Stevens Corner Cemetery, Anawan St (Route 118) in Rehoboth. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the seating capacity at the Annunciation Church is limited to 85 people and can be viewed Livestream by visiting www.annunciationbrockton.org
A celebration of life will be held for Costas and Lindsey on Saturday, October 24th at 10:00 A.M.in the Rush Creek Bible Church, located at 2334 76th St, Byron Center, Michigan. Visitation will follow from 1:00- 3:00 P.M. Livestream of the service will be available. The link will be posted at https://www.gbfjenison.org/
prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Costas Sivyllis Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona, Florida. https://www.givecampus.com/ir9gyg
To send a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com