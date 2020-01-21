|
Craig Mulligan, 89, of Portsmouth RI passed away on January 18, 2020 at the Royal Nursing Facility in Middletown RI. Born January 3, 1931 (1-3-31) in Attleboro MA he was the beloved husband of the late Arlene (Sullivan) Mulligan. The son of the late Bazil B. Mulligan Sr and Fannie Craig Mulligan, he was also the stepson of the late Cecelia Monahan Mulligan. He is survived by his sisters Harriett Bullock of Attleboro MA, Margaret O'Brien and her husband John of Medford MA and Mary-Alice Yablonskie and her husband Robert of Milton MA and by his dear niece, Nancy Harrington of Portsmouth RI. He is also survived by many other much-loved nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Bazil B. Mulligan Jr. He is also survived by a strong network of friends stretching back to his childhood in Attleboro and including his wonderful colleagues in the Swansea MA school system.
After his wife's death he lived at Atria Aquidneck Place Assisted Living in Portsmouth for three and a half years. After his recent decline he moved to Royal Nursing Home in Middletown where some of his unique personality still appeared. The family is grateful for the care and friendship he received at both Atria and Royal and for the care he also received from Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice.
Calling hours for Craig will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.
Funeral services will continue the following morning at 9:30 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony's Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Portsmouth Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vernon Gorton Jr. Memorial Fund, 45 Springer Ave, Tiverton, RI 02878.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020