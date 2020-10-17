Cynthia A. Giovaniello, 62
Dateline: North Attleboro, MA
It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce that Cynthia Ann (Richardson) Giovaniello of North Attleboro, MA, beloved wife of James F. Giovaniello, has earned her angel wings after a brief and heroic battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Cinde passed away October 7, 2020 at Wingate of Norton, surrounded by her loving family.
Cinde was born in Attleboro, MA. on February 15, 1958, to the late Kenneth and Cleo (Fulp) Richardson. She was raised in Mansfield and later moved to Molokai, HI, where she lived for thirteen years. After returning to Rhode Island, Cinde reunited with her high school sweetheart, Jimmy. They spent many wonderful years together and eloped on April 1, 2016, much to the delight of their loving families.
Cinde always had a passion for animals. While living in Hawaii, her pets included a horse, goat, dog, many cats, love birds, and an occasional gecko. She and Jimmy reunited and combined their lives together, along with their cats, even though Cinde lived on constant allergy medications; she was very allergic to cats even though she loved them. But she was very happy! She and Jimmy made regular memorable trips to their favorite vacation spots up in North Conway, NH, as well as Sandwich, MA.
Cinde will forever be lovingly remembered by her adoring husband Jimmy, and her sisters Gail (Tom) Moon, Ginny Lapham and her fiancé William Donatelli, and Kathy (Henry) Maurer. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews. Cinde was preceded in death by her brother Gary Richardson, and both her mother and father.
Cinde was a loving wife, daughter, aunt, great aunt, cousin, sister in law, and especially sister.
Visiting hours have been omitted. There will be a private family service on October 24th at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angels Among us Animal Rescue in Cinde's memory: www.angelsamongusanimalrescue.com
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com