Cynthia "Cindy" J. (Speer) Moreau, 70, of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Raymond J. Moreau Jr., whom she married on June 28, 1985.
Born on September 12, 1949 in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of the late John Hobson Speer and the late Mary Joan Patrice (Hayes) Speer.
Raised and educated in Plainville, MA, she was a graduate of King Philip High School, Class of 1968, and later attended Bristol Community College. Cindy worked from 1995 until 2019 as the Business Office Manager for her family's business, Moray Industries, Inc. in Attleboro, before retiring. She had previously worked as a C.N.A., including many years at the former Bristol Nursing Home in Attleboro.
A resident of Attleboro since 1985, she previously lived in Norton, MA. Cindy was a former communicant of St. Martha Church and St. Stephen Church. She was a member of the Village Lions in South Attleboro from 2002 until 2019, having proudly received both the Melvin Jones Award and the Helen Keller Service Award for Humanitarian Services to the Community. She was an ardent Boston Red Sox fan, and enjoyed time spent camping and exercising. Cindy treasured times spent creating memories at Hampton Beach, NH, but most importantly, she cherished spending times with her beloved family.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, she leaves her loving children: Sean Forget and his wife, Gillian Lynch, of Wrentham, MA; Eric Moreau of Attleboro, MA; Derek Moreau Sr. and his wife, Kim Moreau, of Attleboro, MA; and Amanda M. (Moreau) Goldsmith and her husband, Jacob Goldsmith, of Falls Church, VA. She was the adoring grandmother of Meridith, Derek, Elizabeth, and Matthew. Cindy was the dear sister of Jane E. Caponigro and her husband, Dennis M. Caponigro, of North Attleboro, MA; and Susan M. Surgens of Pawtucket, RI.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Cindy by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the ""Memorial Chapel"" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, with a ritual service conducted by the Village Lions at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service and Service of Remembrance at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Services will be immediately followed by a gathering of family and friends at Stone-E-Lea Golf Club, 1411 County Street, Attleboro, MA.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Cindy to Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund, Inc., 43 Stewart Terrace, Belmont, MA 02478.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019