North Attleboro – Cynthia M. "Cindy" Coyle, 75, of North Attleboro passed away peacefully onTuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her devoted family. She was theloving wife of Timothy "Tippy" Coyle for over 54 years before his death last September 21,2019.Born June 22, 1945 in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mary(Martello) O'Leary.Cynthia was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, great-grandmother andfriend. She was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro.She was predeceased by her husband and her son, James Coyle.She leaves behind her sons Timothy Coyle, Jr. of North Attleboro and Sean Coyle and his wifeKaren of North Attleboro. She was the loving sister of Heidi, Holly and Scott Leary and his wifeLisa. Cynthia also leaves behind Helen Johnson, of whom she thought of as a daughter, andmany dear friends.She leaves behind her grandchildren: Shaelin Wells, Kayla and CJ Leary, Kelsey, Jack, Drew andChloe Lynch; also great-grandsons Jamie Coyle and Brayden Zaborski and many nieces andnephews.Cynthia was a homemaker when her children were young and then worked for the NorthAttleboro School Department for many years, later working in the food industry.She was known for her extraordinary crafting talents, making beautiful dolls and crafts for manyyears.Cynthia was a loving and caring person. She brought a smile to everyone she met. Her kindnessspilled over into every aspect of her life and into all of the memories she left behind.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 25 from 4-6 p.m at Sperry & McHoul FuneralHome, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery,Attleboro Falls.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cynthia's memory to the North Attleboro Parks andRec Department, 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.