North Attleboro – Cynthia M. "Cindy" Coyle, 75, of North Attleboro passed away peacefully on
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the
loving wife of Timothy "Tippy" Coyle for over 54 years before his death last September 21,
2019.
Born June 22, 1945 in North Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Mary
(Martello) O'Leary.
Cynthia was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, great-grandmother and
friend. She was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro.
She was predeceased by her husband and her son, James Coyle.
She leaves behind her sons Timothy Coyle, Jr. of North Attleboro and Sean Coyle and his wife
Karen of North Attleboro. She was the loving sister of Heidi, Holly and Scott Leary and his wife
Lisa. Cynthia also leaves behind Helen Johnson, of whom she thought of as a daughter, and
many dear friends.
She leaves behind her grandchildren: Shaelin Wells, Kayla and CJ Leary, Kelsey, Jack, Drew and
Chloe Lynch; also great-grandsons Jamie Coyle and Brayden Zaborski and many nieces and
nephews.
Cynthia was a homemaker when her children were young and then worked for the North
Attleboro School Department for many years, later working in the food industry.
She was known for her extraordinary crafting talents, making beautiful dolls and crafts for many
years.
Cynthia was a loving and caring person. She brought a smile to everyone she met. Her kindness
spilled over into every aspect of her life and into all of the memories she left behind.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 25 from 4-6 p.m at Sperry & McHoul Funeral
Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery,
Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cynthia's memory to the North Attleboro Parks and
Rec Department, 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
To sign an online guestbook for Cynthia, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.