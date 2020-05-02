Cynthia May Belcher

The ripples on the water after a stone is tossed into a lake appear to fade away - and maybe never reach the shore. When in fact they created a gentle change that is seen and felt much like the blessings of knowing Cindy. Her poised and kind spirit will continue to be felt for generations to come. She was such a loving person. Her face just lit up when she recalled a memory from long ago or just last week. Her smile was contagious.



Cynthia May passed into eternal rest after a brief hospitalization. She resided at the Newton Health Care One, Newton, MA. She is survived by five siblings Barbara Robertson (Ranny), Roy Belcher (Bertha), George Belcher (Suzanne), Jonathan Belcher (Jane Davis) and Rob Belcher (Julie) and several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Even though she battled mental illness from early adulthood, she bore this trial with good humor and with advancing age was more stable and left a lasting, loving impression on everyone she came in contact with on a daily basis.



Born Nov. 9 1944, in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Roy Swan Belcher and Lorene Kendrick Belcher, she grew up travelling to numerous Naval Duty stations throughout the US and Bermuda with her family. She graduated from Grandby High School, Norfolk, VA 1962, went on to Wesleyan College, NC and then graduated from University of Kansas with a degree in fine arts and fashion design.



Cindy was an artist. While she created art on a canvas, she also had a flair for style in her everyday fashions. She loved to shop and was always on the lookout for a bargain and that one special gift. So it is no surprise to note that while at Wesleyan, she was voted Queen of the Valentine Dance and while in Bermuda, she modeled at the Elbow Beach Club.



In recent years, Cindy looked forward to spending each Sunday in worship with her friends at South Walpole United Methodist Church. She especially enjoyed the fellowship of this caring community. She will be missed but long remembered for her contagious smile and steadfast spirit.



As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Cindy's family has decided that her visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The South Walpole United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 144, South Walpole, MA 02071. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.

