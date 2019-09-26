Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Cynthia (Michalak) McCann


1947 - 2019
Cynthia (Michalak) McCann Notice
Cynthia (Michalak) McCann of Wrentham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John D. McCann for 49 years, also of Wrentham.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 27, 1947, she was the daughter of Margaret Jennings Michalak of Mansfield, MA and the late David Michalak. She was raised and educated in Vernon, Connecticut. Cindy graduated from Rockville High School in 1965. She went on to Backus Hospital School of Nursing in Norwich, CT. While she was at school, she met John while he was stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London.

Cindy was a dedicated nurse before she retired in 2008. She spent most of her professional career as an operating room nurse at Southwood Hospital in Norfolk, Massachusetts.

In addition to her husband, John, Cindy is survived by three children, John D. McCann and his wife, Kathleen of Mansfield, MA, Christopher D. McCann and his wife, Kelly of Douglas, MA and Paul D. McCann and his wife, Erin of Barnstable, MA. Cindy was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren: Erial, Jake, Kaleigh, Brennah, Brendan, Meghan, Henry, Jett, Charlotte, and Malin.

Cindy's family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Funeral Services at the RJ Ross Funeral Home in Wrentham, MA are private. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.

"The will of Heaven rules the destiny of all mankind."
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
