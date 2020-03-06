|
|
Daniel Arthur Gaboury, 77, of Falmouth MA, died on February 28, 2020 from complications of Multiple Myeloma. He was a Falmouth resident for 13 years.
Danny was born in Attleboro, MA on August 20, 1942, son of Arthur F. and Anna M. (McHugh) Gaboury. He was a 1960 graduate of North Attleboro High School. He joined the US Air Force along with eight of his high school friends, serving from 1961-1965. He went on to a career in plumbing and was owner of Turinese Plumbing & Heating in Mansfield MA. He later worked for Mansfield Public Schools until his retirement.
Danny was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Falmouth and a member of the Falmouth Elks. He relished his retirement living on the Cape. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, past and present, as well as his family. His love of reading and relaxing on the beach were two of his favorite pastimes.
Danny is survived by his sister, Denise Gaudette, brother-in-law Dale Gaudette of North Attleboro, and his brother Tommy Gaboury of Norton. He also leaves his nieces Dana Gaudette, Jill (husband Steven) and Anna Shaughnessy, and his nephews Gideon (wife Kerri), Jack and Joe Gaudette; all from North Attleboro.
A visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30am on Saturday, Mar. 14th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. A funeral Mass will follow at 10am at St. Patrick Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial will be private.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020