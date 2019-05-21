Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Daniel F. Mclsaac

1943 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Daniel F. McIsaac, of Franklin, passed away at home on May 15th, 2019 at 75 years old.

Daniel was born on July 25th, 1943 in Boston to the late Rosamond (Furlong) and John McIsaac. He lived and grew up in the Savin Hill area of Dorchester with his twin sister, Cecelia (McIsaac) MacCalmon and younger brother, the late John "Duffy" McIsaac.

Daniel joined the Army at a young age where he went to Fort Benning in Georgia. He was a non-commissioned officer and then later attended OCS (Officer Candidate School) where he graduated and was commissioned as an officer in the United Stated Army. He then served multiple tours in Vietnam where he commanded a Special Operations unit Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol 1st Brigade 101st Airborne Division and the Reconnaissance Platoon for 173rd Airborne Brigade. Daniel completed his military career as a 1st Lieutenant and earned several prestigious medals. He earned the Vietnam Service Medal (VSM), Combat Infantry Badge (CIB), Armed Forces Medal (AM), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal (RVN- CM w/ dev), Good Conduct Medal, Two Bronze Star Medals with V device (Valor) awarded for Heroism in Combat, a Purple Heart, and his Master Parachutist Badge.

After Daniel came home from the Army, he went back to school to pursue a career in teaching. Daniel taught at Mansfield Public Schools, where he met his late wife, Mary Jane (Flumere) McIsaac.

Daniel loved traveling to Idaho to go white water rafting. He was passionate about riding motorcycles and cherished his Purple Heart inspired Harley. Most of all he treasured spending time with his grandchildren, Amelia and Hunter. He always lit up with a smile when he would see them. He also enjoyed spending time with his little dog, Champ.

Daniel was the beloved husband to the late Mary Jane (Flumere) McIsaac, of Wrentham. He was a loving father to his only child, MaryFrances (McIsaac) Randall and her husband Robert Randall, of Wrentham. He was a devoted grandfather to Amelia and Hunter Randall and a caring brother to Cecelia (McIsaac) MacCalmon, of Plymouth, and the late John "Duffy" McIsaac. Daniel had many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews and cousins.

