NORTH ATTLEBORO - Daniel James ("Addy") Adinolfi, loving husband of Kathleen Marie (Anderson) Adinolfi, died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice Care in Providence. Daniel was the son of James J. Adinolfi and Sophie (Dowgalia) Adinolfi of North Attleboro.



Dan was born on December 10, 1945 and lived most of his life in North Attleboro. He was a standout offensive and defensive lineman on the North Attleboro High School football teams of the early 1960s, achieving both all-Bristol County honors during his career and subsequent enshrinement in 1994 in the Attleboro Area Football Hall of Fame. Another of his high school highlights was being voted "Liveliest" by his classmates as his 1963 class superlative, an honor he lived up to continuously throughout his adult life.

Dan was an avid and skilled golfer who qualified twice for the AAGA Championship.



He was a member for many years at Locust Valley Country Club and was a regular in the Tuesday Night Industrial League and Saturday morning "bips and bops" games held at "The Val". He especially enjoyed the camaraderie and assorted Club festivities found on The Locust Valley Porch overlooking the second green with longtime friends such as Peter Fontaine, Rich LeCompte, Peter Murray Sr., and Tim Alger, where it was never too warm, never too cool, and always with just the right amount of breeze.



One of Dan's favorite annual activities was his family's annual weeklong summer vacation in Wareham at the cottage owned by his lifelong friends the Phipps family. While the cottage had no running water or electricity and was accessible only by traversing a long dirt road, that cottage and those vacations provided countless great memories with his wife Kathy, son Andy, and Kevin, Ginny, Sandi, Michael, and Kathie Phipps in the form of cookouts, food fights, board games, and overnight sleepouts in the backyard tent.



In addition to his wife Kathleen and son Andy, Dan is survived by his sister Dorothy Brown of Chelmsford, MA, brother-in-law Don Anderson of Attleboro, sister-in-law Madeleine Anderson of North Attleboro, ten nephews, and one niece.



The family will be holding a private memorial remembrance of Dan in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Oncology Department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital which was so instrumental in making his final days comfortable and peaceful. To those closest to him, Danny will always be remembered as an exceedingly good man who never turned down a request for help.



