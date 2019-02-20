Daniel James McEvoy:



Daniel James McEvoy, a lifelong Wrentham resident, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a tragic construction accident in Salem, MA on Friday, February 15, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of Ashley Charron McEvoy. Born in Norwood, MA on May 7, 1988, he was the loving son of Matthew and Leah (Antosca) McEvoy, and the devoted father of Eli James McEvoy.



He was also the dear brother of Nicholas McEvoy of Colorado, Benjamin McEvoy of Washington DC, and Brett McEvoy of Wrentham.



Daniel attended Tri County Regional Technical High School and completed his education at King Phillip High School in Wrentham. He was a talented and gifted concrete finisher with CD Masonry & Construction.



A celebration of his life, to which family and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA. Burial will follow at Woodlawn North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 22 from 4 to 7 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South St, Wrentham, MA.



In lieu of flowers, Daniel's family would prefer donations to be made to the DMAC Fund, c/o Wrentham Cooperative Bank, 102 South St., Wrentham, MA 02093.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019