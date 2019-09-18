|
Daniel F. Topping, 80
WRENTHAM – Daniel F. Topping, 80, of Wrentham, formerly of Foxboro, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was the loving husband of Elaine C. (Veilleux) Topping for 35 years.
Born in Norwood, MA on September 14, 1939, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Eleanor (Taylor) Topping. Dan grew up in Foxboro and was a graduate of Foxboro High School. He also attended Stonehill College and Northeastern University. He was an MP in the Army National Guard for 6 years.
Dan worked as a service engineer/sales for Bird Machine for 38 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Sheldonville Fire Department in Wrentham. He also served as trustee for both the Central Congregational Church in Wrentham and the Plainville United Methodist Church.
Dan was an avid camper, and along with his wife, a member of the Fox's Den Chapter of Good Sam. His hobbies included antiquing, biking the Cape Cod Canal and travelling. After retiring, he spent many winters with his wife in Fort Myers at the Cypress Woods RV Resort. His family will remember him fondly for his sense of humor and the many pranks he would play on family members and friends throughout the years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves behind a daughter Rebecca Morse and her husband Andrew of Franklin, a son Glenn Topping and his wife Lisa of Plainville, a daughter Cindy Brouwer of Lakeville, a daughter Tanya Benoit and her husband Tony of Attleboro a daughter Jennifer Pouliot and her husband Cory of Attleboro and also a special angel Christopher Benoit.
He cherished his role as "Papa," and leaves behind 10 beloved grandchildren a great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours Friday, September 20th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m at R.J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, MA. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21st at 10 AM at the Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon Street, Plainville, MA. Immediately following, will be a reception in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dan's memory towards the replacement of the piano at Plainville United Methodist Church. Please make checks payable to PUMC, 16 East Bacon Street, Plainville, MA 02762.
Online guestbook at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019