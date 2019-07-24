Danny Lyman Johnson, 70, of Winthrop, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 with his family at his side at home after a long and heroic battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Renoni) Johnson.



Born on February 20, 1949, he was the son of the late Walter Johnson and the late Ruth (Fyfe) Johnson.



Danny was raised in Attleboro, MA, where he married and had children before relocating to Lutz, Florida. He and Linda recently moved back up north to Winthrop, MA, to be closer to their family.



Danny was a 1967 graduate of Attleboro High School and earned a business degree from SMU. He went on to enjoy a long career as a national sales manager, including many years at The Topps Company.



He loved nothing more than music, filling his home with the sound of golden oldies spun on the turntable, as well as the folk tunes he strummed on his banjo.



In addition to his wife, Linda, he leaves his loving children: Kevin Johnson and his wife, Laine; and Danielle Contray and her husband, Jeffrey. He was the proud grandfather of Sullivan Contray and Josephine Johnson, both of whom brought much joy and laughter to his final year. Danny is also survived by his siblings: Wayne Johnson, Jenny Rainville, Doug Johnson, and Lisa Masterson, all of Attleboro, MA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., both to be held at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St., Attleboro.

Danny never met a dog he didn't want to scratch behind the ears, and requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 24, 2019