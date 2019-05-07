Daris E. Keeler

Notice Condolences Flowers Daris E. Keeler, 95, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt passed peacefully from her earthly life on April 30, 2019 surrounded and held by her family.

The daughter of Hugo and Katharine Eggenweiler and sister of Floyd, she graduated from East Mauch Chunk High School in PA with honors. She graduated from the Lankanau Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA. in the Naval Cadet Nursing Program.

At Lankanau she met her beloved husband of 71 years, Robert W. Keeler, MD who was an intern in pediatrics. They married in 1947 and moved from Memphis to Philadelphia then Boston while Robert finished his medical training. Settling in Attleboro, MA they raised their 3 children. In Attleboro she was a member of the Attleboro Gardeners, the North Purchase Club, Immanuel Lutheran Church and Highland Country Club.

Upon retirement to their home on Cape Cod in 1985, she enjoyed memberships in the Harwich Newcomers, Cummaquid Golf Club and the Nauset Garden Club. In 2000, they moved to Kings Way followed by Heatherwood at Kings Way in Yarmouth Port.

Daris was predeceased by her son, Scott Hartley Keeler and his fiannacée, Kristen Gail Stromberg. She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Keeler, MD., two children and their spouses, Candace Keeler Krop and Thomas M. Krop, MD of Afton VA, and Robert "Wayne" Keeler, Jr and Rev. Patti Keeler of Casco, ME. Her five grandchildren and their spouses include Carrie Krop Lackey and Jason Lackey, David Krop and Jessica Curci Krop, Michael Krop and Kristen Southerland Krop, Kaitlin Keeler Smith and Brad Smith, and Scott Nathaniel Keeler and Allie Chase Keeler. Her "greatgrandies" were the delight of her life: William, Kristen and Kieran Lackey, Julien, Jane and Jett Krop, and Teya and Colin Smith.

She was also aunt to Lance Keeler, Sharon Keeler Holladay, Kim Keeler, Barrie Keeler King, Dana Keeler, and Holly Eggenweiler Denny.

Daris lived for her family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mom, always there for them with a word of advice, delicious homemade meals, lots of love, and a firm hand when necessary. She had a welcoming, loving spirit which permeated everything she did. She was a consummate hostess and loved entertaining friends and family. Not one to sit still, Daris lovedoved golf, gardening, knitting, needlepoint, wreath creating, and numerous handcrafts. She relied on her own experience of grief and loss to provide encouragement and solace to others. She will be sorely missed but we can take comfort in knowing that she is with her Savior, her beloved Scott and Kristen, and family and friends who have gone before her.

In summation: Daris and Bob together have taught all who have been privileged to know them how to love, grieve, and grow older with faith, dignity and grace.

A celebration of her life will be held May 25 at 2:00 pm at Heatherwood at Kings Way in Yarmouth Port. In lieu of flowers, please do a kindness for someone in need. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 7, 2019