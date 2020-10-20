Darlene D. (Barros) Pina, 70, of North Attleboro, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence following a courageous and valiant health battle.
Born in Taunton, MA on March 24, 1950, she was a daughter of Dorothy (Perry) Barros of East Taunton and the late John Barros.
She resided in North Attleboro since 1979 having moved to the community from neighboring Mansfield where she lived briefly having moved there from Taunton where she was raised and educated.
Prior to her retirement, Ms. Pina was employed as a quality control technician at VH Blackinton & Co in North Attleboro for 18 years and Smith & Nephew Co in Mansfield for 7 years.
She was a communicant of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish St. Marks in Attleboro Falls and was known for the wonderful zucchini bread she would bake for the annual fairs.Her favorite pastimes included gardening, cooking traditional Cape Verdean dishes, going out fordelicious dinners, reading and spending time at Cape Cod beaches.
In addition to her mother, she leaves two sons: Peter A. Pina, Jr. of West Warwick, RI and Joseph A. Pina of Attleboro; 5 grandchildren; a brother: James Barros of East Taunton; a sister: Lisa Gouveia of Virginia and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. She was the sister of the late John Barros, Jr., Russell Barros and Cynthia Walker.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Visitation with on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 6:00 PM in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North
Attleboro followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 PM.
Burial will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be
made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at danafarber.jimmyfund.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an
online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth
Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200