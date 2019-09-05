|
Darrell John Moulding, 67
Darrell John Moulding, 67, of North Attleboro, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy, courageous battle with cancer; he was brave and strong through it all.
Born on June 23, 1952 in Manchester, England, he was the step-son of the late Frank A. Teixeira and the late Sheila (Loftus) Teixeira.
A graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1970, he attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Darrell worked for many years as a musician and as a bartender at Bella Vista in North Attleboro and at the Ancient Mariner in Foxboro before retiring in 2010.
Raised and educated in Norton, he lived in North Attleboro for the past ten years, and previously resided in Attleboro.
A warm outgoing and creative man with an engaging smile, he loved all kinds of music especially the Blues. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a talented musician, beginning to play the bass guitar in his early 20's. He helped form several local bands including Rodney Fisher Band, Hanging Woman Creek and played for The Bob Colson band.
Darrell was the much-loved brother of Elaine F. (Moulding) Beach of Cumberland, RI; Jacqueline L. (Teixeira) Mellen and her husband Bill of North Attleboro, MA; Kendra G. (Teixeira) Jankowski and her husband Steven of North Attleboro, MA; and Kyle M. Teixeira and his wife Kerry of Cumberland, RI. He was a fun loving and caring uncle to several nieces and nephews and two great nieces. He leaves his extended family and many dear friends. Darrell was also a friend of Bill W.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Darrell by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Darrell to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or on-line at www.dana-farber.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019