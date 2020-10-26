David Alan Oldham

Deceased's Obituary David Alan Oldham, 59, originally from North Attleboro, passed away on October 2, 2020 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Born on November 10, 1960 in Attleboro, MA. He was the son of the late John J. Oldham and the late Janice (Pollard - Oldham) Goyette. David had many talents and devoted his strengths in technology to several fascinating careers throughout his lifetime. A 1979 graduate of North Attleboro High School he went on to graduate from Control Data Institute and began working in the computer industry at Data General. He then moved on to Temple, Barker and Sloan management company where he delivered many financial and logistic systems to companies throughout New England. He also received specially secured clearance under the Regan administration to assist in the development of a Department of Defense project for NATO working in Washington DC and Paris, France. David moved onto Reebok International LTD and was part of the early technical team that transformed Reebok over his 14 years of service. David always had a desire to use his talents in the health industry and became certified as a Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) and worked at Mariam Hospital in Rhode Island where he helped so many over his years there. In his last 3 years he enjoyed his retirement in Sunny Isles. He had a love for family and friends as well as travel and being by the water as much as possible. David leaves behind his beloved family, his siblings, John Oldham and Gary Oldham of North Attleboro, MA, Liz (Steve) D'Amelio of Bellingham, MA, his stepmother Sandra Oldham of South Kingston, RI, his nieces, Jaime (Aaron) Correa and Sarah (Shane) Saillant of RI. Also, his lifelong friends Mike Cote and Jim Silverman, Joe Green, Chris Denzer - Shapiro, Kathie Bond, John Feid and Joe Rosa. A celebration of life will be held in New England at a future date.

